These lead actresses cannot see eye-to-eye on the sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 08:26 PM
MUMBAI: Gossip alert! The world of entertainment is glamorous and glitzy but also filled with jealousy and dark secrets. And an eye witness recently shared a spicy piece of information with us.

Actors not getting along well on the sets is nothing new. And now, our khabri gave us news from the sets of a popular supernatural-based show.

We have heard that the lead actresses of this popular show don’t get along well. In fact, the actresses cannot see eye-to-eye each other. 

However, this animosity doesn’t affect their work, and the makers of this show are very happy with their performances. They both are said to be very hard working. The moment they are in front of the camera, no one would imagine them sharing any kind of discomfort. But, the moment the camera is off, the divas ignore each other. 

Did you guys manage to guess the actors we are talking about? 

Disclaimer: Any content appearing under the Gossip Section is purely gossip. Although TellyChakkar takes all reasonable care to ensure that the information is correct, we do not accept any liability for errors or inaccuracies.
