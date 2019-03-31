THESE pictures depict that Erica Fernandes loves to be in CHARACTER

News

MUMBAI: We absolutely love watching Erica Fernandes as Prerna in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

She is one of the most loved television stars, and one of the main reasons the serial does so well is the pairing of the Erica and Parth and the chemistry they share. The love they portray on-screen definitely touches the hearts of the audience.

Erica has justified her character as Prerna beautifully, and her transition from an emotional and feeble character to a strong and revengeful one has been amazing. She has enacted the character so smoothly that one can say that she is living her character every moment.

And it is not only us who loves watching Prerna and giving Komolika a taste of her own medicine but also Erica herself. She recently even posted on social media asking people if they like Prerna 2.0.

Erica has also shared numerous other pictures that signal that she is in love with her character! Check them out.

Do you love the current version of Prerna? Let Erica know in the comments section below!

And thats the original pic!

