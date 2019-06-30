News

THESE pictures of Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya will INSPIRE you to...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jun 2019 07:03 PM

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on Indian television. They complement one another and look like they are made for each other.

Their chemistry is like a house on fire. The couple has been travelling frequently and has taken a break from their hectic schedules. Let’s take a look at their travel journey.

As the couple got married, they visited Vivek's family in Haryana. Divyanka met Vivek’s grandmother, and they later went to Hisar in Haryana via road, during which they clicked many pictures.


The power couple jetted off on their second marriage anniversary to Maldives



Vivek and Divyanka also explored Europe



Here is a picture from Italy



And currently, Divyanka and Vivek are holidaying in Macao, China!



Garima Jain gets engaged to Raahul Gautam Sarraf

