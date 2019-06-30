THESE pictures of Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya will INSPIRE you to...

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on Indian television. They complement one another and look like they are made for each other.



Their chemistry is like a house on fire. The couple has been travelling frequently and has taken a break from their hectic schedules. Let’s take a look at their travel journey.As the couple got married, they visited Vivek's family in Haryana. Divyanka met Vivek’s grandmother, and they later went to Hisar in Haryana via road, during which they clicked many pictures.The power couple jetted off on their second marriage anniversary to Maldives

Vivek and Divyanka also explored Europe. Here is a picture from Italy. And currently, Divyanka and Vivek are holidaying in Macao, China!