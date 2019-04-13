News

THESE popular EXES to participate in Nach Baliye 9 as a COUPLE?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Apr 2019 01:56 PM
MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dancing competitions. The show is all set to return to the television screens with its Season 9, and fans can’t wait for it to begin. 

There were some reports that the upcoming season might see exes coming on the show as jodis. Though the probable list continues to remain a mystery, but many names have been copping up. 

According to a report in Times Of India, ex flames Urvashi Dholaika - Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aditya Singh might be coming on the reality show as a couple. 

However, a source shared with the publication that Madhurima and Vishal were contacted back when they were a couple. But Vishal wanted to host the show until the new concept was introduced.  On the other hand, Madhruima is all for being a part but Vishal has not given his nod yet. 
Tags > Nach Baliye, season 9, jodis, exes, Urvashi Dholaika, Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Rajev Paul
Ayushmann Khurrana
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

past seven days