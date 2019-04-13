THESE popular EXES to participate in Nach Baliye 9 as a COUPLE?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dancing competitions. The show is all set to return to the television screens with its Season 9, and fans can’t wait for it to begin.



There were some reports that the upcoming season might see exes coming on the show as jodis. Though the probable list continues to remain a mystery, but many names have been copping up.



According to a report in Times Of India, ex flames Urvashi Dholaika - Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli - Vishal Aditya Singh might be coming on the reality show as a couple.



However, a source shared with the publication that Madhurima and Vishal were contacted back when they were a couple. But Vishal wanted to host the show until the new concept was introduced. On the other hand, Madhruima is all for being a part but Vishal has not given his nod yet.