THESE popular TV CELEBS to appear on Khatra Khatra Khatra

30 Jul 2019 05:36 PM

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes.

The format of the show is a combination of stunts and comedy and is a perfect dose of laughter. Many celebrities have already appeared on the show as guest such as Surbhi Jyoti, Sanaya Irani, Vikas Gupta, and Erica Fernandes to name a few. In recent episodes, we saw Surbhi Chandna-Baadshah and Erica Fernandes-Priyank Sharma entertain audiences, and the next guests to grace the show are Kritika Kamra and Jubin Nautiyal.

Yes, the duo will be seen on the show. Along with them, actresses Sanaya Irani and Aparna Dixit will also be part of the episode. Sanaya has earlier been a part of the show and this will be the second time we will see her on the TV series.

Take a look at some pictures from their shoot.

