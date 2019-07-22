News

These ROMANTIC pictures of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are one of the most popular and loved couples in the world of television. They are being loved by their fans for their adorable chemistry. Fans love how they always stand up for each other. The duo set major couple goals for their fans.

The much-awaited show Nach Baliye 9 hit the small screen recently. The Salman Khan produced show saw a few jodis being unmasked in the first grand premiere episode. While Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were seen introducing Shraddha Arya and her Baliye as the first pair of contestants, Zain Imam introduced Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Shrenu Parikh introduced Vindu Dara Singh with his Baliye. Shakti Mohan and Punit gave a dazzling performance as they introduced Urvashi Dholakia who has come with her ex Anuj Sachdeva for the show.

That Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have shot for the grand premiere is already known. Yesterday, Divyanka shared a few snaps from their upcoming performance on the show and the duo looks so much in love. Donning a complete black look, they make for quite a dazzling couple on the stage. For those unversed, Divyanka and Vivek won the Nach Baliye title in the eighth season.

