These Super Dancer Chapter 3 choreographers roped in for Nach Baliye 9!

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is soon set to return to TV screens with a new season and dance lovers are excited about the same. Nach Baliye 9 is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan. This season’s format has been spiced up. The season will star not just real life couples but also exes. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show interesting and have been roping in popular choreographers to retain the spice level in the show.

If reports are to be believed, two such choreographers are Super Dancer Chapter 3's, Tushar and Vaibhav. Vaibhav won the last season of Nach Baliye as he choreographed dance sequences for the winning couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya. Amardeep and Anuradha are reportedly the two other choreographers who have been roped in for the upcoming season. The duo had recently participated in Super Dancer Chapter 3.

The dance reality show will reportedly start in July. Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover will be hosting the show. The couple who will be participating this season include Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva, Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Sourabh Raj Jain-Ridhima, Keith-Rochelle, Faisal Khan-Muskaan, Shantanu Maheshwari- Nityami.