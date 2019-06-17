These television actresses have come a long way!

MUMBAI: Acting is certainly a journey. As the actors move ahead in their journey, they also go through a transformation. Here we present some of the actresses who went through a remarkable transformation over the years. And one can’t deny the fact that these actresses have come a long way since they started their journey.

Shilpa Anand

Actress Shilpa Anand is known for her role as Dr. Ridhima and is loved by many of her fans. If you browse through her social media pages, you will notice she is almost unrecognizable in the pictures she has put up. However, she has the same innocent smile that once was the talk of the town during Dill Mill Gaye.

Take a look below.

Smriti Irani

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani is still remembered for her role of Tulsi Virani. Fans loved how she portrayed the character. While going through her Instagram account, we came across her decade-old photo straight from her early days in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Now, while comparing her recent picture with the earlier one, we realized she has also come a long way in her journey.

Take a look below:

Lataa Saberwal

Popular TV actress Lataa Sabharwal plays the role of Rajshri Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata. She essays the role of a grandmother in the show. While going through her social media handle, we analyzed that the actress is aging in reverse.

Take a look below:

Jennifer Winget

The beautiful actress Jennifer Winget kick-started her career at the age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya and then appeared in the film Kuch Naa Kaho at the age of 14. Later, as an adult, she went on to work in numerous television shows. Through her socials, we observed a wonderful change in her personality. She has come a long way. She looks quite different in her first post on Instagram when compared with the last one.

Take a look below.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the character of Anika opposite the handsome Nakuul Mehta in Ishqbaaaz. She is surely a diva and we have observed a drastic change in her personality when compared to her earlier days in the industry.

Take a look below: