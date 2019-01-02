THESE TV Celebs star in ace photographer Sajid Shahid’s 2019 calendar

: Delhi-based photographer Sajid Shahid is one of the most sought-after celebrity photographers in the fashion and entertainment industry. The ace photographer is out with his 2019 calendar, and it includes our favourite actors from the TV fraternity in their most stylist avatars.These include Parth Samthaan, Zain Imam, Sumit Bhardwaj, Abhishek Kapur, Abhilash Kumar, and Vikas Gupta, who is also fondly called the mastermind. Television diva Vrushika Mehta also adds to the glamour quotient.The man behind the calendar happily shared, ‘I have been working on the calendar for a while now and I am glad it is out. I can’t wait to see the audience’s reactions and what they have to say. I am really fortunate to have such esteemed actors as part of my first calendar. They have all been a great support and source of encouragement throughout the shoot. It was a delight shooting them!’Parth Samthaan shared, ‘Being part of Sajid’s 2019 calendar alongside such wonderful artists has been a perfect start to the year. I hope my fans like my look in the calendar.’Sumit Bhardwaj said, ‘Sajid has made me look regal in the calendar shoot. His vision is commendable. I love wearing suits, and this is definitely one of the favorite. Also, the fact that Sajid involves an actor in the entire process of shoot by taking their inputs makes it even more special for me.’