THESE two actors are Hina Khan’s ‘anmol ratan’

MUMBAI: Khatra Khatra Khatra is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes. Audience enjoy the hilarious antics of the team. Many television actors including Surbhi Chandna, Surbhi Jyoti have shot with Bharti and Haarsh. The latest celebs to shoot for the show are Erica Fernandes and Priyank Sharma.

While they are shooting for the show, Hina Khan shared a photo of Priyank and Erica on Instagram and wished them all the luck for the same. Hina also expressed that she was proud of her ‘anmol ratan,’ and wanted the two actors to enjoy. In the photo, Erica can be seen striking a pose in a sitting position while Priyank can be seen standing right beside her. Erica can be seen donning blue pants with a neon green tank top and navy blue jacket. With her hair, Erica had made braids and she can be seen looking completely different from what she usually is seen sporting. On the other hand, Priyank can be seen dressed in a neon green oversized jacket with a white tee and a pair of blue denim.

Hina’s caption read, “Mere do Anmol Ratan.. So proud of you guys keep shining... as I always say Kaam Se..Lovely you both are looking."

