THESE two actresses in the race to play the NEW Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

26 Jul 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and longest running sitcoms of Indian television. The soap has been successfully entertaining audience with its interesting storyline. Now, it is all set to witness the return of one of its important characters, Sonu. 

Previously, Nidhi Bhanushali played the particular role, but she quit the show some time back to concentrate on her higher studies. 

Now, according to the latest reports, the makers have shortlisted two actresses, Jinal Jain, who was earlier part of Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Vaada Raha, and Palak Siddhwani, who is a newbie, to play the role of Bhide and Madhavi's daughter Sonu. 

According to TimesofIndia.com’s source, after conducting numerous auditions the makers have now shortlisted Jinal Jain and Palak Siddhwani for the role and that producer Asit Modi will soon be finalising one of them for the role of Sonu.

