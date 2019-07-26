THESE two actresses in the race to play the NEW Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and
Previously, Nidhi Bhanushali played
Now, according to the latest reports, the makers have shortlisted two actresses, Jinal Jain, who was earlier part of Pavitra Rishta and Yeh Vaada Raha, and Palak Siddhwani, who is a newbie, to play the role of Bhide and Madhavi's daughter Sonu.
According to TimesofIndia.com’s source, after conducting numerous auditions the makers have now shortlisted Jinal Jain and Palak Siddhwani for the role and that producer Asit Modi will soon be
Who wore the shift dress better?
What outfit does Ashi Singh look best in?
Add new comment