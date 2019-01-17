THESE two Bepannah actors had a reunion

MUMBAI: Bepannah went off air abruptly, but the show’s hangover is still on!
Recently, actors Jennifer Winget and Namita Dubey, who were co-stars in the show, caught up and had a great time.
Namita shared a photo of them from the meeting on her social media page. Going by her caption, we can assume who much fun they had and how much they miss working on the sets of the show.
The actress captioned the photo, ‘Some evenings shouldn’t end.’
To this precious sistah from another mistah, you my love are such a beautiful soul and I feel rather blessed that our paths crossed. Needless to say, I will always wish I had known you sooner. Even so, you still have a lifetime of passing knowledge onto me and me passing my wisdom to you ;) Let’s call it a Birthday Barter! Keep shining, keep rising. Sending you much love on your special day. PS: This pic is proof, we need to meet more often so Im not scowering the web for images of us next time.
Produced by Cinevistaas Limited, Bepannah starred Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in lead roles. It started in March 2018 and wrapped up the same year in November.
