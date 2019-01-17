THESE two Bepannah actors had a reunion

MUMBAI: Bepannah went off air abruptly, but the show’s hangover is still on!

Recently, actors Jennifer Winget and Namita Dubey, who were co-stars in the show, caught up and had a great time.

Namita shared a photo of them from the meeting on her social media page. Going by her caption, we can assume who much fun they had and how much they miss working on the sets of the show.

The actress captioned the photo, ‘Some evenings shouldn’t end.’

Check out Namita’s post.

Produced by Cinevistaas Limited, Bepannah starred Harshad Chopda and Jennifer Winget in lead roles. It started in March 2018 and wrapped up the same year in November.