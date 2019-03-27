These two special people are Shaheer Sheikh’s sunshine

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh is one of the superstars of television and has a massive fan following. The actor is loved by one and all and is also famous overseas, especially in Indonesia.

The actor rose with fame with his performance as Dev in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and became a household name. Despite his busy schedule, he manages to also give time to his family and is a complete family man.

Shaheer lives with his parents and takes very good care of them. In many media interactions, Shaheer has said what his parents mean to him. He credits his success to them.

He shared an adorable photo of them and captioned it saying, ‘My sunshine’. This shows what an adorable and loving son Shaheer is.

Check out the post here.