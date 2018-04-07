Home > Tv > Tv News
These unseen childhood pictures of Paras Kalnawat will make you fall in love with him

07 Apr 2018

Mumbai: We truly love them for who they are today but in all fairness, no one could have thought back then that it were these kids who would rule the television space and Bollywood! We are sure that fans cannot have enough of their favourite celebrities so much so, that they are keep on digging the internet to know more about their personal life.  

Paras Kalnawat is sure an attractive lad who has made quite an impressive presence felt on television after his debut with Star Plus’ Meri Durga (Paperbacks Films) given that his personality is irresistible. And we are sure that his admirers are curious to know more about his blast from the past!

So here we are bringing to you some unseen pictures of Paras and we must say they are awwwwwwdaorable.

 

 

As the youngest member of the family, Paras, hailed from a small district, Bhandara – near Nagpur and was unconditionally pampered. Another fact which you might be unaware of is that the eye candy was a born actor. He used to participate in fancy dress competitions as a kid and was always in admiration of the glamour world.    

What do you think about Paras Kalnawat?

Does this fact make you fall in love with Paras all the more? Drop in your views in the comment section below!

