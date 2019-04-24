News

These videos are proof that Shivangi Joshi is a complete entertainer!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2019 04:46 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi, who is one of the most popular actresses of small screen, is indeed a stunner.

The beauty is wooing the audience with her stint in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We simply cannot have enough of her chemistry with her co-star Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik in the show. The actress has also been a part of &TV’s Begusarai as Poonam Thakur and Colors’ Beintehaa as Aayat Khan.

Shivangi is quite an active social media user. She keeps on posting her pictures and videos on her social media handle to entertain her fans. She is admired by her fans and one cannot get over her.

Take a look at some of her posts here:

Don’t you agree? Let us know in the comment section below.

