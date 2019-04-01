These 'Yeh Rishta' actors ROCKED it at the YTFF, Benafsha’s reply to trolls, Jasmin feels this for Zain, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.



&TV’s Daayan to feature Giriraj Kabra



Giriraj Kabra, who has acted in TV shows like Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage, Padosi… Kaun Hai Doshi, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, will enter the &TV supernatural thriller show, Daayan, produced by Balaji Telefilms.



Aashka Goradia will portray the real Daayan who would have been powerful 500 years back. Giriraj will play her brother Kaalneme who would be equally powerful and will have ghostly powers.



Zee TV’s Aghori to feature Agnifera fame Ibrar Yakub



Ibrar Yakub who was part of the cast of Agnifera has been roped in to play a crucial role in Zee TV’s upcoming show, Aghori.



Agnifera lead actress Simran Kaur will play the female lead in this weekender show. So, after Agnifera, Ibrar will yet again share screen space with Simran with Aghori. He will play the role of Simran’s family member.



Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’s Sikandar’s different avatar



It’s the first day of April month today, and it’s time to welcome the ‘fools’ and also the smart ones who take this opportunity to fool people around them!!



Entertainment on social media started yesterday night when Producer Gul Khan posted a really shocking post which indicated about the integration of two of her very popular shows, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala and Nazar. Both the shows air on Star Plus.



The reason being that while both the TV series are extremely popular, the genre, concept and the treatment to both the shows are very different.



While Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkyasstha, talks about the emotional journey of a father and daughter, Nazar, produced by Gul’s 4 Lions Films, is a supernatural thriller, which leads us into a well-woven and interesting fantasy world.



The two shows are as different as chalk and cheese. And this post on social media really stunned us…

Here are the images:

Jasmin Bhasin feels this for Zain Imam



The amazing friendship that actors Zain Imam and Jasmin Bhasin developed way back during their days of shooting for Tashan-E-Ishq has been carried on ever since.



The same was in fact on full display recently even more as they participated together in Khatron Ke Khiladi - Jigar Pe Trigger.



It turns out to be a special treat for the fans when their favourite actors go on to share some laughs and fun moments on social media, isn't it? That is what happened recently between Zain and Jasmin.



Zain posted a fantastic image of himself with a model from a photoshoot he did. To this, Jasmin posted a comment mentioning how lucky Zain was to be posing with such a beautiful weekend woman. To the same, Zain replied saying that she was lucky to pose with him.



Drashti Dhami's special birthday wishes for hubby Niraj Khemka



Drashti Dhami is one of the leading names of small screen. The Madhubala actress tied the knot with her long-time beau, Niraj Khemka, on February 21, 2015 in a Hindu wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. And since then they both have been enjoying marital bliss. From sharing lovey-dovey clicks on social media to vacationing at exotic places, the duo has never failed to set couple goals. Today, Niraj turns a year older, and Drashti has penned down a note on the eve.



Check it out here:



THIS angers Benafsha Soonawalla



It is often seen that celebs are slammed when they share hot and bold pictures. While the actress is seen in a quintessential bahu avatar on screen, many find it hard to digest that they may not have any inhibitions in sharing their curvy bods on social media. Many actresses like Sonarika Bhadoria, Shama Sikander have faced the wrath of the public.



Benafsha Soonawalla, who made a mark with her skills as a VJ and her stint in Bigg Boss 11, has also been a victim of the same. She is known for her boldness, and she rarely shies away from showing off her well-toned bod. Whenever she has shared such a picture, many have slammed her, while many have unfollowed her. Today, the actress has decided to give a befitting reply to all of them.



Sharing an old bikini picture of herself, she wrote, "It's been a while since I posted a bikini picture. The last time I did that a 1000 of you unfollowed me. Talk about being progressive.”



“But no that's cool that's cool cool cool (brooklyn99 reference) I'm not offended. But I did stop posting these for a while cause hey customer is king audience is boss and all that. Then I realised I'm here to talk to y'all, laugh with y'all, share, and most importantly be R E A L. And if I can't do that then what even is the point. Also I'm kinda blessed and lucky and thanks to my sexy momma for giving me this and also to my trainer @mr_fitspiration , why waste somebody's hardwork and somebody else's gorgeous genes,” she added.