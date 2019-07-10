Things to look forward to in Colors' upcoming show, Bahu Begum

MUMBAI: Colors' upcoming show Bahu Begum, which is set to go on air this month, already has fans excited.



Shows based against a Muslim backdrop have been liked by the audience. Television series like Qubool Hai and Ishq Subhan Allah have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Viewers like the content and the beautiful language among other factors such as star cast and the chemistry between the leads.



One such show is now being produced by Prateek Sharma, and here are some things we think one can look forward to while watching the show on Colors.



First, the cast of the show boasts of some interesting names such as Samiksha Jaiswal, Arjit Taneja, Simon Singh, Supriya Shukla, and Mohammed Naim. With such talented faces coming together, it will sure be a visual treat. The show also witnesses the comeback of Mohammed Nazim after he played the character of Aham Modi in hit daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The actor is making a comeback after a long time, and we'd definitely like to see him perform something different from a serious and composed husband and business entrepreneur.



Now comes in Daina Khan, who makes a smashing entry as one of the leads after Parvarrish. We look forward to her chemistry with Arjit.



Talking about the story, the concept shows how the man gets married twice in a turnaround of situations. How this happens and why he takes the decision make for an engaging storyline apart from how the relationship all the characters share.



Another reason daily soaps are the most watched today is because of the impeccable sense of fashion and style that the actors carry.



One will get to see intricately designed jewelry and outfits too!



It is evident from the promos of Bahu Begum that Samiksha carries ruffle gowns effortlessly, Diana Khan wears traditional jewelry, and Supriya flaunts different nose pins from her personal collection. Even the sherwanis of the male actors are designed with finesse and look sophisticated.



How excited are you to watch Bahu Begum?