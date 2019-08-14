A third marriage for Meri Hanikarak Biwi’s Akhilesh?

MUMBAI: A shocking twist in &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi is all set to leave the Aki-Ira fans rendered. Just when Akhilesh (Karan Suchak) had begun to move on with his life and finally get over the grief of Ira’s (Jia Shankar) death, he finds himself facing the facsimile of the love of his life. In an unprecedented turn of events, Ira returns back in Akhilesh’s life, just not his wife this time, but as Amaya, wife of Kabir who saved her life and is helping Ira with an ulterior motive of not just driving a rift between Akhilesh and Ira forever but will also prove a threat to Mishri’s life.



While on one hand Akhilesh’s daughter, Mishri (Vaishnavi Prajapati) strongly believes that her dearest maapu is disguised as Amaya and is just pretending to dislike the little family she left behind, Akhilesh is desperately trying to come to terms with the fact that his wife is long gone and that Amaya is not the Ira of his life. Disconnecting himself from her memories, Akhilesh will now take the decision of tie-ing the knot yet another time with Mira (Shruti Kanwar), Kabir’s younger sister who is strongly disapproved by Mishri. Attempting to fulfil her desire of uniting her parents and the couple in love, Mishri will try hard to stop her father from committing a grave mistake but Akhilesh on the other hand is hell bent on proving the reality to his daughter. Will he manage to do so and that too at the cost of his only daughter’s emotions?



Amid a fatal crisis life has thrown at Akhilesh, he will be seen struggling with managing his daughter’s emotions which is all over the place, alongside maintaining his cool in front of the love of his life’s clone. Expressing his thoughts about this new twist to the show, Karan Suchak said, “The once chirpy and youthful Akhilesh is now battling his own emotions in front of his ex-wife’s clone while also managing his daughter’s emotions. It’s yet another highlight of Akhilesh’s life that is set to leave viewers at a curious point. The Aki-Ira duo has been such a hit and received immense love and appreciation from the audience that I am sure they are going to enjoy this new twist in the show. Will Akhilesh and Ira ever come together again is question that is sure to keep all viewers pondering.”