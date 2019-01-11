News

Three generations from a family display their ardent love for Shilpa Shetty on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3

Super Dancer Chapter 3 is back with its super talented kids from across the country, who are already creating news with their dancing abilities. The three Super Judges- Shilpa Shetty, Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu have the toughest task of shortlisting contestants from amongst all. Every season, we see contestants and their families having their favourites amongst the three judges and Shilpa Shetty has the maximum fan following especially amongst the fathers.

During the audition round, the father and grandfather of Srijan one of the participants on the show this season, showed their admiration for Shilpa and wore ‘I Love Shilpa’ t-shirts to the sets. Shilpa was quite amazed and happy to see three generations in the family being her ardent fans and on their request did some dance moves also with them on stage. The family was elated on Srijan’s selection for the mega-audition round and when they came for the same, they brought sugar free sweets for their favorite Shilpa keeping in mind that she is diet-conscious and keeps a tab on her calorie consumption every day. Srijan’s mother also gifted a Bengali saree to Shilpa and the entire family grooved to the one of the popular songs of Shilpa Shetty “Shut Up and Bounce” from Dostana.

Shilpa was quite moved with the family’s gesture and so were the other two judges so much that Anurag Basu ended up saying that , “I want to get married again just like these beautiful and happy couple.”

