This throwback video of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath from Hans Baliye will leave you in splits

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma, who is one of the most popular comedians, is a happy man both professionally and personally. His comeback show, the second season of The Kapil Sharma Show, is doing well. Fans and audiences are enjoying the show a lot and it is reflecting on the TRP chart.

The comedian-actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on 12 December last year. The two make a lovely couple, and are now enjoying their marital bliss. The latest good news about the duo is that Ginni is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. Amidst this, an old video of theirs is doing the rounds of social media. Kapil and Ginni had together participated in a comedy show, 'Hans Baliye'. In the video, Kapil plays the role of Arjun and Ginni is dressed up as Draupadi. Their witty one-liners and jokes leave audiences and judges Karisma Kapoor and David Dhawan in splits.

past seven days