Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Tia goes BLIND in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Dec 2017 06:50 PM

The makers of Star plus’ Ishqbaaaz, 4 Lions Films have an electrifying track in the pipeline to keep the audience rooted to their seats!

We recently reported about Nehalaxmi Iyer aka Saumya returning to the show and the way the story will shape up further. Introducing another big twist, it has been reported that Navina Bole who has captivated the audience with her stupendous acting, is returning to the show.

Earlier seen in a positive role, Navina will now flaunt a negative personality and will wreck havoc in the lives if Shivaay (Naakul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna).

According to our sources, Navina’s character, Tia will be visually impaired. She will  now have revenge on her mind and her handicap will act as an asset to her mission.”

(Also Read: Nehalaxmi Iyer RETURNS to Ishqbaaaz)

Is this another ploy by Tia or a fact? What do you think?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for latest updates on your favourite shows and stars.

