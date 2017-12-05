Tia goes BLIND in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz!

The makers of Star plus’ Ishqbaaaz, 4 Lions Films have an electrifying track in the pipeline to keep the audience rooted to their seats!

We recently reported about Nehalaxmi Iyer aka Saumya returning to the show and the way the story will shape up further. Introducing another big twist, it has been reported that Navina Bole who has captivated the audience with her stupendous acting, is returning to the show.

Earlier seen in a positive role, Navina will now flaunt a negative personality and will wreck havoc in the lives if Shivaay (Naakul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna).

According to our sources, Navina’s character, Tia will be visually impaired. She will now have revenge on her mind and her handicap will act as an asset to her mission.”

Is this another ploy by Tia or a fact? What do you think?

