TikTok is back as Madras Court lifts ban

MUMBAI: For all you TikTok users, there is good news coming your way. The Madras HC has lifted the ban on Chinese short video sharing app TikTok, subject to the company fulfilling some conditions.



After hearing the matter for about five hours on Wednesday, the Madurai Bench of thr Madras High Court, consisting of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice S S Sundar, vacated its interim order banning the app, subject to the condition that pornographic videos and those on child abuse and women abuse will not be uploaded on it, failing which contempt of court proceedings would be initiated.



TikTok has said that the app will shut automatically if the user uploads any objectionable videos. The company said it has created a three-layer system, including an AI-based one, and manual deletion in to take care of such cases. It also informed the Court that nearly six million controversial videos had been deleted. The firm also said it would appoint a nodal officer to address any complaints between 13 and 36 hours from their being filed.