TikTok fame Aadya Gupta to feature in ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS 2

MUMBAI: Along with Sameer Mark and Diljaan Sayyed, ALTBalaji’s Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will feature another TikTok sensation.

TellyChakkar has learned that the gorgeous Aadya Gupta has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the series.

Ragini MMS 2 will feature celebrated faces like Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. The story will revolve around 20-year-old Ragini Shroff (Divya Agarwal), who plans to go on a trip along with her girl gang. What follows is a series of incidents that turn their world upside down. The show has suspense, action, thrill, and a buried secret.

