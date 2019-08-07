TikTok sensation Aashika Bhatia and Manav Chhabra bag their next!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about upcoming music videos starring famous celebrities.



Now, the latest we have heard is that TikTok sensation Aashika Bhatia and Manav Chhabra have bagged a music video.



According to our sources, the music video will be shot in Gawalior. It is sung by singer Akhil Sachdeva, who is known for blockbuster song Tera Ban Jaaunga from the film Kabir Singh.



The music is created by talented duo Meet Bros. It is directed and choreographed by Ranju Verghese. The casting has been done by casting director Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.



The shooting is expected to take place on 8th and 9th August.



Aashika is also known for stints in TV show Swabhimaan and film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, while Manav has featured in music videos titled Akhiyan and Karde Haan.



Here’s wishing both of them all the very best!