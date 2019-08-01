TikTok star Faizal Shaikh thinks he is Lata Mangeshkar!

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh, famously known as Mr. Faisu, is a very popular Indian TikTok star, model, and influencer. Mr. Faisu has gained a huge fan base through his TikTok videos in India. He usually posts short, funny video clips and musical lip-syncs videos.



Well, we present a few facts that we bet you do not know about Faizal Shaikh!



1) The TikTok star starts his day at 9 AM. He regularly goes for a walk and makes his own breakfast.



2) The first thing he does once he wakes up is make a TikTok video, which he does with a lot of passion.



3) He is not a foodie at all.



4) Faisu’s dressing style depends on his mood, and it is his mood that decides what he needs to wear.



5) The one thing he cannot live without is his Instagram account, and he says he is quite addicted to it.



6) The young star loves to sing and thinks of himself as Lata Mangeshkar!



