TikTok star Mohit Mor shot dead in Delhi

MUMBAI: TikTok is one of the most popular and successful applications on social media. There is sad news for the fans of TikTok star Mohit Mor. The 27-year-old gym trainer was shot dead in outer Delhi’s Najafgarh yesterday by three men when he went to meet his friend at a photocopy shop near his residence.

As per the media reports, Mohit was speaking to his friend when three armed persons barged inside the shop and indiscriminately fired 13 bullets on him. He fell on a sofa kept inside the shop. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared 'brought dead'. Mohit suffered seven bullets.

The three accused were captured on CCTV camera while leaving the scene of the crime. The police are identifying the accused, and the case appears a case of personal enmity and money dispute. The police are checking Mohit's TikTok and Instagram accounts, comments, and call details to establish his enmity with anyone on social media that will help them crack the case.