TikTok star Mr Faisu & 07 team to participate in THIS reality show

MUMBAI: TikTok star Mr Faisu & 07 Team will be seen participating in a reality show. They will be seen in the show called Tik Tok House.



Being the creative head of probably the first-ever reality show on OTT Platform, Amir Siddiqui from Team Nawab reveals the names of the participants of the eagerly awaited reality show on the occasion of Birthday Of Don Cinema Founder, Mehmood Ali. For the uninitiated, the Reality Show Tik Tok House will be streaming live on the DON CINEMA App which is scheduled to be launched this month in a posh suburban hotel in Mumbai in presence of the popular celebrities of Bollywood.



Ajaz Khan and Danish Alfaaz are jointly hosting the show on daily basis and host for the weekend is singer Thomson Andrews and Javed Jafri. The names of the participants for the Tik Tok House are - Faisal Sheikh (Mr.Faisu), Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch, Adnan Sheikh, Shadaan (Saddu 07), Shifa Memon, Mr Sohu, Shayaan Siddiqui, Faizal Siddiqui, Soumya Daundkar, Kajal Jadhav, Prankster SRK, Ashima Choudharry, Sana Khan, Lucky Dancer, Nisha Guragain and Israil Ali.