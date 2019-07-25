News

TikTok stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar to make their television debut with THIS show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Jul 2019 08:43 PM

MUMBAI: TikTok stars Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar have managed to entertain audience on social media. Now, they will be making their debut on television. 

Awez and Nagma, who have been very popular on social media, will be making an appearance on Colors' Khatra Khatra Khatra. The upcoming episode of the popular show will see appearances by Erica Fernandes, Priyank Sharma, Awez and Nagma. 

The two will be seen playing a few fun games, doing some tasks and indulging in fun activities. 

Speaking about Khatra Khatra Khatra, it is one of the most popular and loved television shows currently. It is jointly produced by Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. The show has managed to keep the audience hooked to the TV screens with its fun-filled episodes.

