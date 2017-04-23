Hot Downloads

News

Tiku Talsania retained for SAB TV's Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo

Dharini Sanghavi
By Dharini Sanghavi
23 Apr 2017

The noted veteran actor Tiku Talsania will be back on television very soon!

The thespian, who is known for his great work in films like Devdas, Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq and many others, has been retained for SAB TV’s Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo season 2.

Tiku played the interesting character of Dhirubhai Jhaveri in the earlier season and this time as well makers have planned something great for the actor.

The new offering will feature Hussain Kuwajerwala and Sana Amin Sheikh playing the main leads.

When we contacted Tiku, he shared, “Yes, I am approached for this season as well but I cannot talk about the show and my character at the moment.”

We wish Tiku a very good luck!

