Time to make our society safe for women: Rushad Rana

The hard hitting trailer of Maatr has made the world sit up and take notice. Focussing on the plight of rape victims, the film will mark the comeback of Raveena Tandon. She will play the role of a distraught mother who avenges her daughter’s murder.

Apart from the talented actress, TV’s acclaimed star, Rushad Rana will also play a powerful role.

Playing Raveena’s husband, Rushad will don the character of a cold person who leaves his wife to fight her battles alone.

Rushad shared about the project, “My really good friend Ashtar Sayed has directed the film. Interestingly, he did not have me in his mind, but one of his assistants suggested me to him. As soon as he called me, I knew I have to be with the project. Also since it is a comeback of Raveena, I wanted to get associated. My role might not be a lengthy one but it is definitely impactful.”

Talking about the rape scenario in India, the actor stated, “It is a really sorry state of affair as even with so many laws, the crime is yet to get wiped out. Our women are not safe and that is unforgivable. I think it’s high time that people start respecting women and give them a harmless society.”

Also, Rushad, unlike his character feels that it is a disgusting thing that families do not support rape victims. “I think a lot of people will hate my character as he is a very cold person who just leaves his wife to fight her battles. Even though his daughter has been killed, he just doesn’t want to fight for her justice. Such act is unpardonable and it is really sad that it is a reality in our country.”

And lastly, the actor thanked the team and stated that he had a wonderful time on set. “Raveena is a very warm person and she did not ever make me feel that I am not a big movie star like her. She is also very focussed and an inspiration. As for Ashrat, he is a friend and I am thankful to him to have given me such a great written script. A character like this is very hard to enact, but he made it really easy for me with his beautiful direction.”

Good luck Rushad and the Maatr team!!