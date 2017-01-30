Time for a ‘Wedding Twist’ in Yeh Rishta...

Star Plus’ long running popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Director’s Kut Productions) is leaving no stone unturned to make the ongoing wedding ceremony of Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira (Shivangi Joshi) a hot and happening one.

Wedding with a nice twist adds flavor to the storyline of a wedding track and the ardent viewers of the show are going to experience it soon. Yes, you heard it right!!! After a smooth journey, now Kartik and Naira will have to face a hurdle in their wedding.

Read on to know about it –

Our source informs us, “In the upcoming episodes of the show, Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will learn that Naira used to work as a guide in Hrishikesh. Eventually she will go against Kartik and Naira’s wedding and refuse to get Kartik married to Naira.”

What's written in the fate of Kartik and Naira?

When we contacted Swati Chitnis, she said, "Yes, you are right. It seems Dadi will get very upset and may be break off the marriage!"

