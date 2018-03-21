Timeless beauty Rekha lends her voice to COLORS’ Rising Star 2

The legendary diva Rekha who ruled Bollywood for two decades and has been an inseparable part of the industry for over 50 years now, will be taking the celebrity quotient of the Rising Star 2 stage to a whole new level altogether. The Saturday episode of the Live singing reality show will see the gorgeous and infinitely talented woman motivate the contestants and give them words of wisdom. This is not all Rekha has humm her unforgettable iconic Umrao Jaan song, ‘In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke’, for the Rising Star 2 promo which will hit the channel soon.

Speaking about making a rare appearance on the silver screen, Rekha ji said, “Music transcends all boundaries, I believe it sets you free. With Rising Star 2, COLORS has given many of its contestants a platform to be able to explore music in their souls and I am looking forward to coming and relishing budding talent on India’s first live singing show this Saturday.”

Sources from COLORS said, “we are very delighted to have Rekha ji’s voice for the promo of the show as she humms ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’ one of her most cherished songs.”

The contestants’ excitement knows no bounds as they can’t wait to interact with the actor they have always looked up to and admired. With few contestants remaining, and the competition getting fierce with every passing week, Rekha’s appearance is sure to calm nerves and give them the much needed inspiration to get through a grueling week.