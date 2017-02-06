Timeslot doesn’t matter if your show has magic, it will do wonders: Manish Wadhwa

Seasoned actor Manish Wadhwa, who is known for his performance in shows like Chandragupta Maurya, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon...Ek Baar Phir, Mahakumbh, Siya Ke Ram and Naagarjun, is very passionate about acting.

His love for his art is evident when you see him performing on-screen. The actor also went 'bald' to essay the role of Chanakya in the costume caper Chandragupta Maurya.

He is currently seen playing an important character Balaji Vishwanath in Sony Entertainment Television’s Peshwa Bajirao.

Talking about his new show, Manish shared, “The journey of a common man turning into a Peshwa (Prime Minister) attracted me. Hence, I chose to be a part of this daily. I have always played characters that are over the top or know everything, be it Chanakya or some other character but the role of a simple brahmin who turns into a warrior will be worth portraying and watching too.”

When asked what qualities of his character Manish would like to inculcate in himself, he averred, “I want to be a parent who learns from his kids. I want to learn a lot from my wife like my character and want to do many things for my country as well.”

The show is slated at 7.30 timeslot, when Manish was asked about the show slotted at an early airing, he quipped, “I feel it’s the perfect timeslot as this is the time when kids reach home and the housewives also get some free time from their daily chores. Also, in small villages people sleep early so, they too will be able to watch the show. Yes, I agree that people in metro cities don’t reach home at 7.30. But I feel whatever may be the timeslot if your show has that magic than it can do wonders at any timeslot.”

Well said, Manish!