Tina Dutta & Amruta Khanvilkar drool over Ranveer Singh

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh has undoubtedly become a head turner and eye candy for a zillion fans, especially female fans!

Having films such as Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and now Padmavat to his credit, the SLB boy has proved that he has a long way to go. And it is not only the audience, but also the TV actresses who have gone gaga over the man. Such fan craze and celeb following for a young and suave Bollywood actor is seldom seen.

While Padmavat is making wonders at the box office, Ranveer has loaded his Instagram profile with pictures of his look as Khilji. In one of the images floating on his profile, we spotted the two hotties of television, Tina Dutta and Amruta Khanvilkar going crazy over him!

While Tina mentioned about how she is drooling over Ranveer Singh and Padmavat, Amruta called him 'heaven'. Take a look at their comments:



What do you think of Ranveer Singh?


Ranveer Singh has definitely taken the entertainment industry by storm and wooed one and all. We must say – ‘Bad Is The New Good’!

