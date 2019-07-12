Tinaa Datta gets HOSPITALIZED

MUMBAI: Television actress Tinaa Datta, who is playing the lead in &TV’s Daayan, has been hospitalized.



Yes, our sources inform that the actress was down with 104 degree fever and was quickly rushed to the hospital from the Daayan sets.



We have heard that the actress is admitted to Hiranandani Hospital located at Powai, Mumbai.



We could not get though Tinaa for her comment.



We wish her speedy recovery!