TLC to bring new comedy show ‘Battle Of Sexes’; Varun Thakur and Anu Menon to judge

Mumbai: Lifestyle channel TLC is planning to bring a new comedy reality show on tubes. The new series will be on the lines of the channel’s previous show Queens of Comedy; however, unlike the former, here the competition will be amidst the two sexes. It will also be helmed by the same producers who made Queens of Comedy.

The series titled Battle of Sexes will soon go on floors. It will see aspiring stand-up comedians from both the genders competing for the trophy.

This new version of the comedy show will see some popular faces from the field of stand-up comedy.

According to our exclusive information, internet star Varun Thakur will judge the TV show. Thakur, who was the host in the earlier show Queens of Comedy, has garnered a fan following on the digital space post his presence in many viral videos like AIB’s Man’s best friend.

Alongside Varun, popular comedian and 2000’s star Anu Menon will sit on the judge’s panel. Menon became a sensation due to her famous alter ego character, Lola Kutty.

Apparently, another digital star, Kaneez Surka, was earlier supposed to judge the competition. The series will be hosted by comedian Rahul Subramaniam. The shooting of the show has already started. All the three of them have a startling career in their respective mediums. Now to hunt the new talent, the duo will be back on TLC.

Thakur didn’t respond to our message while we couldn’t get in touch with Menon.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates from the world of entertainment.