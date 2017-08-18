It is 125 Years since the day Lokmaniya Bal Gangadhar Tilak laid the foundation for the most worshipped festival Ganeshotsav and its also been 125 years of this highly revered temple the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune.

On this occasion, Asit Kumarr Modi and the team of Team of Taraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah visited Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Pune to seek blessings of the deity. Says Asit Kumarr Modi, “We wanted to come here and seek blessings of the Lord for our show and our team. We are extremely happy that we came here as it gives us happiness and strength to guide us in the next phase of our journey. As soon as we entered the temple we were charmed by the positive vibes of the place and the kindness of the people around. The city of Pune is beautiful and the people and their hospitality was something that touched our heart.”

Story begins when Bhide and Madhavi are talking about wonderful functions of Independence Day and Dahi Handi and suddenly in walks Popatlal demanding 501/- Rupees from Bhide. He is going to Pune to cover the story of Holy Dagusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple completing 125 glorious years.

Madhavi wishes to accompany Popatlal and hence Bhide, Madhavi and Soni join Popatlal. Later on, Tapu, Champakkalal, Goli, Gogi, Sodhi and Anjali also accompany them to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

This track will telecast in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on 21 and 22 August 2017 on SAB TV.



