Tobu Mone Rekho will see a man suffering: Farhan Imroze

Farhan Imroze, who has earlier acted in Star Jalsha’s Care Kori Na and Kiranmala, is glad to bag an interesting role in Zee Bangla's upcoming soap Tobu Mone Rekho.

He is playing the male lead in it.

As per Farhan, unlike other Bengali dailies, it will see a man suffering mentally and emotionally.

He said about his role during a recent media interaction which was held at Bharat Laxmi Studio in Kolkata, “I am playing the role of Rajatava in Tobu Mone Rekho. It’s a suffocated character. Rajatava’s wife (played by Payel De) has psychological issues. She is extremely possessive about him. She is so suspicious that it leads her to distrust her husband at many occasions. Owing to this, he will go through a lot of emotional and mental struggle.”

“So far in Bengali serials, we have seen women suffering. In this soap, a man will be seen suffering,” he added.

Farhan also said that he is enjoying his work.

He quipped, “My last serial was Kiranmala. The character that I played there was performance based (he played a prince). My character in Tobu Mone Rekho is similar to Krishnendu Sengupta of Care Kori Na. So, here I will have to focus more on acting.”

“I am enjoying my work because the few scenes that I have shot so far, I found depth in my character,” he added.

When quizzed what audience can expect from the serial, he shared, “It is such a psychological exploration where you will get everything like family, love, comedy and of course there is honesty in the story.”

“It’s a commercial serial with full on drama but there is also a realistic factor in it,” he signed off.

Produced by Shree Venkatesh Films and directed by Srijit Ray, it will start from 6th March, airing Monday to Sunday at 7 pm.

