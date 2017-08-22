MUMBAI: Mythological character actors Gagan Kang, Arijit Lavania and the former's spot boy’s demise following a horrific road accident has sent shockwaves in the television industry. There have been many people who have come out and spoken about them, some have expressed their regret on the social media, some have even commented on TellyChakkar.com's social media handles as well.

Senior Inspector Mahesh Patil of Manor Police station rubbished the possibilities of a drink and drive scenario. “It is all baseless. They were not drunk. The accident is a sheer rash driving case,” he told TellyChakkar.com. Talking about starting a campaign that would promote safe driving habits in the alleged accident prone area, quipped he, “I don’t know if it is an accident prone area, but we are not planning on any such campaign”

Even though the police is not starting any campaign, Amit Sarin who could have been Gagan’s brother-in-law, is thinking of taking the gambit.

For the first time the TV actor came out in open and spoke to TellyChakkar.com on the whole scenario.

For the uninitiated, Amit’s sister Pooja was supposed to get married to Gagan this December. He revealed, “It is so sad to know that where they all died, many people have lost their lives earlier. On the same spot (Chillar phata in front of Mountain Hotel) a family friend lost her three family members few years ago.”

Sarin, who is yet to get a hold of himself and his sister due to the tragedy also pointed out, if one could take notice of such accident prone areas, many lives could be saved.

In a grief-stricken voice the actor said, “If we can spend money on a fountain in a corner, then why can’t we spend something on such areas. If we allocate money to mend either the corners of such roads or add more warning signs, we can save lives.” He further added, “The law is clueless about these things. We need to spread more awareness about these zones. When a problem becomes personal that’s when you think about it. I wish his loss serves a purpose of saving thousands of other lives.”

Amit is planning to initiate a small campaign by filing PIL (Public Interest Litigation) and identifying accident prone areas. Through this, one can identify the problems in these zones, rectify them and save many lives.

“His Chautha will take place today at 5 PM in the evening, after which his family will leave for Nashik this Thursday to immerse his ashes in the river,” Amit told us.

Amit's sister Pooja was completely distraught. She was beside herself with grief and was brought to the location in a wheel-chair, “She is doing well, she is taking time but she told me that since Gagan has given her happiness in life, seeing her morose won’t let his soul rest in peace,” said Sarin putting up a strong front.

Late Gagan's brother-in-law to be also disclosed he was trying to connect with Arijit and the spotboy’s family to know about them nevertheless failed to, making him “clueless” about them.

Barkha and Suyyash, present in Gagan’s funeral bluntly questioned the camaraderie of Gagan’s friends who abstained from being a part of his funeral. We asked Amit for his opinion on the same and quoted, “During hard times whoever stands next to you are your real friends. All I can say is everyone is answerable to themselves.”

The strong Amit did maintain his calm and we hope he proves to be a stronghold for his family at this hour of crisis.

TellyChakkar.com would like to be with the two actors' and spotboy's families during this time of grief.