Too many things to learn from Nakuul Mehta, says Subha Rajput

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta has been an out and out entertainer. Ranking in one of the topmost handsome men that our television industry can boast of along with a strong IQ and boost of creativity, the man is an unconventional personality in itself.



Talking about him, his professional sense is the first thing that one can appreciate while working with him. Infact, associating with him is an opportunity to learn from him how to be grounded in beliefs and have no starry vibes to reach the peak of one’s career. Ask his colleagues and you will know that Nakuul, while shooting for his show Ishqbaaaz has always seen and treated one and all the same without judging his colleagues on parameters of their respective part and significance of characters assigned to them.



Infact, his ex-colleague Subha Rajput too mentioned how it has been a learning experience from Nakuul.



He has been helpful to his co-stars when it came to enacting challenging scenes.



Also, it is a common phenomenon in the world of entertainment that actors want to be seen in the spotlight and they get rubbed in the wrong way if there is too much of screen presence given to other actors than them. However, in Nakuul’s case, it has been very different and he knows his job well and striving for perfection, he does not crave to achieve stardom by negative intentions.



Now if we highlight how creative he is, Nakuul has not limited himself to one medium. The actor has explored and is trying to do varied things from acting to hosting reality and event/award functions to acting and producing web shows on the digital front.



That’s quite a personality and an inspiration to have isn’t it?

