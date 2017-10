Actor Hemant Thatte is all praise for his "kind" and "jolly" co-star Toral Rasputra.



"Toral is very kind and jolly human being. Even after having gaining success, she doesn't show any kind of tantrums on sets. She spreads lots of positivity with her smile during shoots," Hemant said in a statement.



"Toral is responsible and hard working. It's a blessing to have such a great co-actor. She is very supportive," he added.



The two share screen space in "Mere Sai".

(Source: IANS)