The Bhanushali family in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ daily, Dil Se Dil Tak (Colors) is going through a rough phase. The family is shocked to learn about the death of their beloved Shorvori (Rashami Desai). Also, Parth’s (Siddharth Shukla) world has turned upside down with the demise of his wife.

And now, we hear that the audience will be subjected to some emotional drama.

Our source informs us, “While the family performs the last rites of Shorvori, Parth will find it hard to accept that she is not a part of his life and the world anymore. He will have Teni (Jasmin Bhasin) by his side to console him.”

The whole family will weep over the loss of their loved one unaware of the fact that Shorvori managed to escape from the car which was on fire. Also, Shorvari has decided to never return to the family as she does not want to hurt Parth will the news of her fatal illness (brain tumour).

Will Shorvori and Parth meet ever again? Let’s wait and watch what fate has in store for the couple!