News

‘Tragedy’ to strike Saumya’s life; to lose another protector in Colors’ Shakti

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Mar 2017 01:30 PM

Complexities in the life of Saumya (Rubina Dilaik) owing to her identity of being a ‘kinnar’ got exposed and unshielded when her loving and ever-protective mother (Reena Kapoor) died!!

Now, in the coming episodes, Saumya will lose yet another of her protector!!

OMG!! So who is it? 

Well, as per the ongoing track, we have written about Saaya (Ekta Singh) coming in as Saumya’s saviour when she would be abducted by Kareena who would want to take her back to the world of kinnars. 

Now, in a dramatic turn of events, Kareena will want to avenge Saaya and would trap her in a dirty game. 

The result of the trapping will get very tragic, as Kareena will end up killing Saaya!!

OMG!!                                                   

Yes, this will only mean that Saumya would lose another good soul from her life... 

Now this leaves only Harman (Vivian Dsena) and Surbhi (Roshni Sahota) by Saumya’s side... 

We buzzed Vivian and Rubina to know more on this track, but did not get through to them. 

Gear up for the tragic development on the show.

