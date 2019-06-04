Trailer of Karanvir Bohra’s Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna out; Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Arjun Bijlani show their support

MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra has been wooing the TV audience with his acting chops and good looks for a long time now and has also been enjoying huge fan following on social media. Now, the handsome lad is all set to woo the film buffs with his upcoming venture, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna.

The actor is playing the lead role in the thriller film. Directed by Lalit Mohan, it revolves around an overly obsessive lover who assaults his lady-love Ananya (Priya Banerjee). The film is set to hit the theatres on 28th June.

The makers have released the trailer and Karanvir’s fans can’t contain excitement. It’s not just his fans who showered him with love and appreciations, but his friends from the industry including Hina Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Rannvijay Singh and Arjun Bijlani also showed their support. They took to their social media handles and shared the trailer of the upcoming film with best wishes for Karanvir.

Karanvir Bohra has acted in myriad TV soaps. He is best known for shows like Naagin, Qubool Hai, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava. He has also acted in films. His first acting role was as a child artist in Tejaa. He has done cameo roles in films like Kismat Konnection and Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi.