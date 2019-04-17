Treat my professional life separately from my personal life, says Zain Imam to his fans

MUMBAI: Actor Zain Imam is riding high in his career. After enthralling viewers with popular shows Naamkarann and Ishqbaaaz, the actor will soon entertain viewers in an upcoming series titled Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna on Star Plus.



Zain, who recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9, is blessed with a massive fan following.



Yesterday, at the press meet of the show in Udapiur, Zain looked all prepped for the show. When TellyChakkar asked the one thing he would like to ask his fans, he shared, 'I want to ask why they do not treat my professional live separately from my personal life. It is not necessary that every girl that I am friends with or click pictures with should be linked with me. I too have my personal space and life, and I would request them to respect that.'

Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will also star Shrenu Parikh in a negative role.