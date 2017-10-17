Triangle Film Company’s next on Big Magic

Big Magic is set to launch another mythological series after it’s recently launched mythological drama Maa Shakti.

Triangle Film Company helmed by producer Nikhil Sinha who is known for his mythological dramas on television like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Siya Ke Ram, is soon be coming up with another mythological show for Big Magic.

Our source informs us, “Triangle Film Company’s upcoming show for Big Magic will be based on Bhairav and the series has been titled as Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav. It will be based on 52 shaktipeeth from Bhairav's perspective. The series is expected to go on-air from 10 November at an early evening time slot which is yet to be locked.”

We dropped a text to producer Nikhil Sinha but did not get any revert till the time of filing the story.

