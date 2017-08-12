Confusion will be finally put to an end in SAB TV’s comedy drama Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo (Optimystix).

The new entrant,veteran actor Sharat Saxena, who is seen playing the role of Trikaldarshi Baba, will bring interesting twist in the show.

As we know, Jaya’s dad Lokhande who is am ardent believer of Trikaldarshi Baba finds out Jai (Hussain Kuwajerwala) belongs from a rich family. Later, Baba gets suspicious as he cannot believe Jai (Hussain Kuwajerwala) who keeps asserting that he belongs to a poor family. Hence, Trikaldarshi Baba decides to spy on Jai to check whether is saying the truth.

Now, in the coming episode, in a shocking development, Baba will get to know about Jai being from well-off family.

So will Baba reveal the truth in front of Jhaveri family?

Well, the answer in no!

Baba will realise Jai’s undying love towards Jaya and hence he will decide not to disclose the reality in front of the family.

At the end, before making an exit from the house, Baba will guide Jay with ways to become a better human being.

We reached out to actors but they remained busy shooting.

Keep reading Tellychakkar.com for more updates!