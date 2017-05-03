Hot Downloads

News

Tring Tring: Anti-phone regulation on Sasural Simar Ka sets

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
03 May 2017

Remember your school days, when you used to get a punishment for not following a rule?

The dedicated team of Colors’ daily drama Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is a big happy family off-set as well. However, rules are rules and the one who breaks them has to be penalised.

The word ‘punishment’ itself scares us but for the SSK team, it is all about spreading happiness and sweetness.

We hear that the team has passed an order wherein they have to keep their phone on silent mode, while they are on set. And if somebody’s phone rings then he/she has to shell out a treat for the entire unit as a penalty for breaking the rule.

Actors have to treat the entire unit with sweets, and if the mistake is committed by any one from the team of technicians, they have to give a Kulfi treat to the entire team.

Jayati Bhatia who plays the role of Mataji in the show, told us, “We keep getting treats like this on sets because someone’s phone rings by mistake almost every day. We never miss a chance to celebrate these moments on sets."

That's cool. Isn't it???

