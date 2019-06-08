Troll criticises Deepika Singh’s Odissi dance; the actress gives a befitting reply

MUMBAI: Deepika Singh, who is known for television soaps like Star Plus’ Diya Aur Baati Hum and Colors TV’s Kavach... MahaShivratri, gave a befitting reply to a troll who criticised her Odissi dance.



The actress is quite active on social media platforms. She regularly updates her fans about her work and also shares a slice of life. Recently, she took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she can be seen dressed in traditional attire and performing folk Odissi dance. Her performance garnered appreciations from her fans and industry friends including Karanvir Bohra, but a troll didn’t like her dance.



The social media user wrote in the comments, “Stop dancing..your terrible.train for 15 years with the basics of oddissi...then attempt a performance..sad..sad...please.dont disgrace tbis great art form.”



Deepika did not keep mum. She gave a befitting reply by writing, “Thankyou for your valuable feedback maam. But i have been practicing and worshiping Odissi dance form from past 5 years and many more years to come. As they rightly say, practice only makes a man perfect. And its clearly mentioned that its a practice video. Hope you have a good day.”

Take a look below: