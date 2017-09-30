After a very long wait, fate will finally bring Priyank and Nibedita together to test their liking for each other in front of the oracle. So, in the coming episode of Splitsvilla X, will everyone finally know the answer of the burning question - Are Priyank and Nibedita the ideal match?

This week’s episode will see Priyank and Nibedita being voted by the villa to stand in front of the oracle and test their fate and finally settle the debate around the all-important questions, whether they are the ideal match or not?

Speaking about the same, a source from the sets revealed, “everyone knows that Priyank and Divya are in love with each other but the oracle thought differently. It was very difficult for Divya to watch Priyank with another woman standing in front of the oracle.”

So, will Priyank and Divya’s connection be hampered because of the test?

